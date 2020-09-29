Team of the Week: Van Horn boy’s soccer showing consistent success

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — By now, people in Kansas City’s soccer community know about the Van Horn boy’s soccer team.

“It took a while for them to understand that to be a great team, we have to show up every day,” Van Horn soccer coach, Jesus Rodriguez said.

This is coach Rodriguez’s sixth year at the helm. In 2018, he led the Falcons to a third place finish in the state tournament. A year ago, Van Horn made it to sectionals.

Coach Rodriguez says the Falcons would have never seen this success without changing the team’s culture first.

“We would have some kids that would have a great game. But then, the next day we wouldn’t see them at practice and they said they felt sore. They wouldn’t want to show up,” Rodriguez said.

Van Horn has dreams of bringing home the program’s first state title. But the Falcons know the road to the championship won’t be easy.

“Just work hard, you know, and become a better team than we were last year,” junior forward Kobe Otano said.

Right now Van Horn is on its way to putting together another strong season. For the Falcons’ efforts on the field, they earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.