‘This is our year’: Blue Valley West girls golf off to impressive start with star senior leading the way

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – A big swing could be in store for one special team from Johnson County.

Blue Valley West’s girls golf team came close to winning Kansas’ Class 6A Championship a year ago, and one Jaguar golfer can enter rare territory of her own this year.

That’s why the Jaguars are our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

Coach Aaron Anderson, who is in his seventh season as BVW’s golf coach, has his girls’ program off to another impressive start after winning the Eastern Kansas League in two of the past seasons. A Class 6A runner-up from 2020 gives them a solid foundation for this season.

“This is our year. If we do what we do and we play to our capabilities, the sky’s the limit. We have a great chance to win it all,” Anderson said.

Star power can further the cause. Blue Valley West’s leader is three-time Kansas Individual State Champion Julia Misemer, a potential-packed performer who’s being recruited by all the major colleges.

Misemer is getting scholarship offers from schools in the Southeastern Conference, Big XII, Pac-12 and Big 10. She’s expected to choose a college destination soon, but excelling in the Eastern Kansas League is an immediate priority for her and her teammates. Misemer is the team’s only senior.

“I think we have a really good chance at state, which is the end goal,” Misemer said “This year, everyone’s progressed so well over the last few years. I’m so proud of everyone.”

“I want to win state so much. It’s huge. Just being a junior, I have a huge drive to win it,” said Claire Ducharme, Blue Valley West junior. “We know each other so well it helps our team bonding.”

Misemer can become only the second Kansas high school golfer to win four individual state titles. She and her Jaguar teammates may have finished second a year ago, but this year, they’re seeking even greater goals.