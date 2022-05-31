OLATHE, Kan. — The Parrish brothers had a very successful weekend in the Kansas State Track and Field Championships.

Josh Parrish won the 110m hurdles with a 14.40 second time and the long jump with a 22 feet 1.5 inch jump.

His twin brother Jason won the 300 meter hurdles with a 38.96 and their brother a year ahead of them, Jacob, won the 100 meter with a 10.47 and 200 meter dashes with a 22.47.

They helped win the state championship for Olathe North and if just those three’s point totals were added up, they would have won the 6A State title.

But they were happy to help the school win a championship.

“It was amazing, we both dreamed about it, all three of us and we really just went out to compete,” Josh said.

“It’s crazy that we all won, individual state championships, but it’s crazy for our whole team to win a state championship, which we hadn’t done since 2005,” Jason said.

“It means a lot to me, I’ve wanted to win a state championship before I left high school and I’m very glad we got the win,” Jacob said.

A successful weekend that included a twin brother battle in the hurdles.

“The 110, I got him. The 300, he got me, but we both pushed each other in both events,” Jacob said.

“I couldn’t let him beat me in both,” Jason said.

And Jacob won the fastest time in Kansas.

“Going into any event, I don’t think I’m going to lose, I’m going to give it my all and see what happens. And I ended up winning,” Jacob said.

But in a family of five, the competitive brothers are used to bringing out the best in each other

“We’re always going to compete, no matter what, everybody wants to win,” Jacob said.

“Our parents just tell us to be our best selves. If we fall, just keep trying again,” Jason said.

“We want to take first every time, we run track, and play any sport,” Josh said.

Now the focus is shifting to football, Jacob leaves this week for Manhattan to start playing at K-State and the twins get ready for senior year.

So the mission: “Got to keep working hard.”