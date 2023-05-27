WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas City proves itself to host a plethora of soccer talent time and time again.

Three Kansas City high schools brought home KSHSAA girls’ soccer state championships: Mill Valley, St. Thomas Aquinas and Bishop Miege.

Mill Valley defeated Shawnee Mission East 3-0 in 6A to win their first title in program history.

St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Bishop Carroll 2-0 in 5A to win their third straight title and 19th in program history.

Bishop Miege beat Trinity Academy 4-0 in 4A to win their seventh straight title and eighth in program history.

For other Kansas high schools, St. James won third place in 5A.

The Missouri side has four schools in the semifinals that play this upcoming week: St. Pius vs. Pleasant Hill in Class 2, Smithville in Class 3 and Liberty North in Class 4.