LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One of the highest-rated football prospects in Kansas City-area history will be picking his college soon.

Lee’s Summit North senior Williams Nwaneri is the number one defensive lineman in the country, the top player in the state of Missouri, and the third-best player in the country, according to recruiting rankings.

On Monday, he’ll be choosing which college he takes his talents to.

Nwaneri’s top five schools are Oklahoma, Missouri, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee.

Before last season, Nwaneri’s teammate, offensive lineman Cayden Green, chose Oklahoma and is now beginning his freshman campaign there this season. That fact may put OU as the favorite for Nwaneri.

But there are also reports of Missouri keeping the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Bronco in state, which would be a huge win for the program.

Last season, Nwaneri garnered 10 tackles for loss and 12 sacks on a defense where he mostly played at defensive tackle. He projects to be an EDGE at the next level but could be a versatile piece for his future defensive coordinator.

The Broncos lost in the Missouri Class 6 state championship game to Christian Brothers College in overtime last season and hope to change that fate this year.