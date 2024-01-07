KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City student-athlete is getting a prime opportunity to showcase his talents on a big stage.

The Kansas City Urban Youth Academy announced that University Academy student Thomas Smith has been invited to the MLB/USA Baseball Dream Series in Tempe, Arizona.

The event is hosted in connection with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and brings together 80 of the top diverse players, predominantly Black players, from all over the United States to develop their skills and prepare them for college.

It is an amateur baseball development event that is meant to bring diversity to baseball by focusing on catchers and pitchers showing great potential.

This unique program focuses on developing the player on and off the field through the highest level of instruction alongside seminars, mentorship, scout evaluations and video coverage.