‘We’re all working towards the same goal’: Blue Valley West receives Team of Week award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — 2020 is full of ups and downs, but being back on the volleyball court is giving students at Blue Valley West High School a sense of normalcy.

“I feel like it’s kind of put it in a different perspective for us. Like we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be successful and we are often successful,” Jess Horstick, Blue Valley West Coach, said.

This year the Jaguars have a roster full of upperclassmen and added three transfers.

“It’s always nice to get new people, new faces, new players. This new girls are so talented. It’s really brought an element to our team,” Kenna Holland, senior middle blocker, said.

As the Jags claw their way up the Eastern Kansas League standings, the girls are grateful to be playing.

“It’s definitely different than last year. It’s just another adjustment. But I just see it as another level that we can play on,” Alyssa Miller, senior setter, said.

Now Blue Valley West is focusing on finishing up the season strong.

“They brought just a little bit more. I think of intensity and focus. We’re all working towards the same goal. We want to be as good as we can be by the time the end of October rolls around,” Coach Horstick said.

For the Jaguars efforts on the court, they earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.