Liberty girls basketball leans on defense to dominate competition

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Not many high school basketball teams can still say they`re undefeated this late in the season, but the Liberty girls have found themselves in elite company.

The soaring Blue Jays have proven they`re the team to beat this year, posting 19-straight victories and earning a number 1 state ranking. The girls are able to consistently deliver thanks to their discipline.

They love scoring the ball, but defense is the crux of their game. Through intense practice drills, Liberty says they prioritize making incremental improvements every day.

"The girls come to work every day. It started in the off-season and has just carried into the season. They do a really good job of working hard in practice. That`s been able to carry over into the game," said Joe Price, coach of the Liberty squad.

"I think it just comes down to getting better every day. So at practice, we always do vitamins to get better each day. And stuff like that, we just add it up. That`s why we`re moving up in the rankings," said senior guard Olivia Nelson.

"Vitamins" are challenge drills that Coach Price gives to the players at practice. Once they master one drill, they move on to a harder one. So far, they`ve paid off in a big way.