Hogan Prep alumn picked by Washington Football Team in 2021 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected Hogan Preparatory Academy High School alumn William Bradley-King out of Baylor University.

WBK ➡️ DMV pic.twitter.com/zYxKDouZ25 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 1, 2021

The Kansas City-native grad transfer played his first four years at Arkansas State University where he earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

The linebacker collected 31 tackles in nine games with the Baylor Bears. Bradley-King led the team in pass breakups and quarterback hurries.

“I’m used to being an underdog,” Bradley-King said. “I feel like it just added more fuel to the fire.”

"I'm used to being an underdog, so I feel like it just added more fuel to the fire." pic.twitter.com/iAgjsPUPgJ — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 2, 2021

Bradley-King now heads to Washington Football Team to play on a defense that includes Montez Sweat, Chase Young and Jon Bostic.