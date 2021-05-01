Hogan Prep alumn picked by Washington Football Team in 2021 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected Hogan Preparatory Academy High School alumn William Bradley-King out of Baylor University.
The Kansas City-native grad transfer played his first four years at Arkansas State University where he earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.
The linebacker collected 31 tackles in nine games with the Baylor Bears. Bradley-King led the team in pass breakups and quarterback hurries.
“I’m used to being an underdog,” Bradley-King said. “I feel like it just added more fuel to the fire.”
Bradley-King now heads to Washington Football Team to play on a defense that includes Montez Sweat, Chase Young and Jon Bostic.