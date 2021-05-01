Hogan Prep alumn picked by Washington Football Team in 2021 NFL Draft

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected Hogan Preparatory Academy High School alumn William Bradley-King out of Baylor University.

The Kansas City-native grad transfer played his first four years at Arkansas State University where he earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

The linebacker collected 31 tackles in nine games with the Baylor Bears. Bradley-King led the team in pass breakups and quarterback hurries.

“I’m used to being an underdog,” Bradley-King said. “I feel like it just added more fuel to the fire.”

Bradley-King now heads to Washington Football Team to play on a defense that includes Montez Sweat, Chase Young and Jon Bostic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News