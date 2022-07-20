KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hollywood Casino says it expects to offer sports betting in time for NASCAR fans to return to Kansas Speedway this fall.

The casino says it hopes to have a temporary Barstool Sportsbook operating by the start of the National Football League season in September.

Bettors would be able to place their wagers in person under the Turn 2 Sports Bar and restaurant located inside the casino. Slot machines are being moved out to make way for kiosks, betting windows, odds boards, televisions, and a temporary bar.

The casino operator is hopeful sports betting at Kansas Speedway will introduce new fans to the excitement of NASCAR racing.

“I think we have proven our relationship with Hollywood Casino and NASCAR, and our parent company, Penn National, that we have continued to develop and grow our sport here at the Kansas Speedway,” Vice President, and General Manager of Hollywood Casino Kansas Speedway Rick Skinner said.

“This is our little corner of NASCAR nation and I think it’s one more thing that entices people to come here and get more exposure to a great sport.”

Sports betting is expected to begin as thousands of NASCAR fans travel to Kansas Speedway for the renamed Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sports.

It’s not known yet whether online betting platforms and mobile sites will be in place because regulations have yet to be finalized.

Skinner says retail, in-person betting is likely to launch first, so gamblers will have to come out to the speedway to place a bet.

The new law allows people in Kansas to gamble on their favorite teams through the four state-owned casinos, which can use digital and in-person sites to collect wagers.

