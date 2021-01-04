Hometown duo prepares to take pitch for KC’s new women’s soccer team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League team continues to prepare for its inaugural season. The club recently signed two Kansas City area natives to the team — Sydney Miramontez from Lenexa and Jaycie Johnson from Lee’s Summit.

“It’s very surreal. It hasn’t hit me yet that we’re going to be playing in Kansas City. We’ll be playing at the T-Bones Stadium this season,” Johnson told FOX4. “Just being surrounded by the group of girls that I’m going to be surrounded by, coaching staff and the front office that we have.”

Johnson and Miramontez are good friends. The pair played on youth soccer teams together. They also suited up for the University of Nebraska, and were roommates all four years.

“I think what’s very exciting and cool about this opportunity to play professionally is now her and I have played together at every level of our career,” Miramontez said.

“Youth, very young youth in high school, on the same club team, collegiately and now it’s kind of just coming full circle we’re getting to do this together in our hometown in a city that we both love.”

Miramontez is coming out of retirement to join Kansas City NWSL. She played for Utah Royals FC two seasons, before hanging up the cleats in February 2020. Miramontez started her career with FC Kansas City in 2017.

NWSL’s North Carolina Courage drafted Johnson in 2017. She joined Reign FC the following year, where she remained until her season-ending injury in 2019. Johnson did not play this past season.

Kansas City NWSL tryouts are January 15, 1:30-3:30 at Swope Soccer Village.