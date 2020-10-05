Houston Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after disappointing 0-4 start to season

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired Monday.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

Texans CEO and chairman Cal McNair announced that Romeo Crennel, who was once a defensive coordinator and then head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the Texans season.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

Texans CEO and chairman Cal McNair issued a statement, thanking O’Brien for his time with the team.

“On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O’Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise,” McNair said.

Bill’s leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure. Bill proved himself as a coach and a leader in this league.”

“I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season,” McNair continued.

“We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston.”