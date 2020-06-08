How a Blue Valley Northwest grad helped make the NFL Players Video in response to Roger Goodell’s, NFL stance

By now you’ve probably seen this message from NFL Players.

You also saw NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s response early Friday night in response.

The Players message was in response to a message, early last week offering condolences to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. The original statement seemed unsatisfactory to many players, so to, were members of the NFL’s creative content division.

“When the NFL hasn’t condemned racism and hasn’t expressed that black lives matter day after day it just continued to be the elephant in the room.”

Blue Valley Northwest HS graduate Bryndon Minter works for NFL creative content, unsatisfied as well, he says part of his job is to create football content but it’s also to make sure players share their voice. So, he reached out on Instagram to Saints receiver Michael Thomas, a player he’d never worked with, with an idea for players to lend their voice.

“It might not have been 10-15 minutes to respond to that and immediately say we have the channels we just need the content.” Minter said.

With only his Content team in the loop, they wrote a script.

“It was important, the collections of voices were just so strong and just resonate with myself and spoke enough of a universal truth that it was easy to get 20 guys within 24 hours to make this video.” Minter said.

The message was written quickly. “All gas no brakes, we’re going to work our ass off to think of something, we need an ideal.”

But strong, along with the players behind it.

“You can’t get Patrick, you can’t get Tyrann, you can’t get Odell to do this video in less than 12 hours, if it isn’t something that they believe in and they hold true. The message behind this video and the inspiration behind how this happened was the collective voices of all of our colleagues across the league, the players and that just came to a head on Wednesday to ultimately make this video.”

That video led to Goodell making his message Friday a lot stronger.

Some players voiced their approval of the new message and Minter says Goodell is open to this template moving forward.

“We’re going to continue to do so, they need to have their voices heard and players like Michael, players like Tyrann, players like Patrick are the face of the league and they want to hear what the players have to say. I’m here to be a vehicle to share their voice.”

Minter admitted diversity within his own division could get better and more reflective of the league. He thanks many of his black co-workers who helped in this matter. But for a guy who’s admittedly a member of Chiefs Kingdom, he may have may the most important offseason move of any Kingdom member.