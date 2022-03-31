DOHA, Qatar — The United States men’s national team qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday and now await their group stage rivals.
Every four years, the world tunes in to see the best soccer players in the world represent their respective countries in the World Cup and for 29 nations, the hardest part is over.
Qualifying for the international tournament is a long, grueling process that plays out over several years, from the moment the previous tournament ends until months before the next tournament begins.
Tuesday marked the final match day for direct qualification to the World Cup, and on Friday, April 1, qualified nations will find out their group and opponents for the first round of the tournament.
The United States failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, but have returned for a chance to compete against the world’s best. Here’s a look at how the USMNT’s draw will work.
2022 FIFA World Cup Pots
The 32 teams are divided into four pots based on their FIFA Ranking among qualified teams.
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|Qatar (Host)
|Mexico
|Senegal
|Cameroon
|Brazil
|Netherlands
|Iran
|Canada
|Belgium
|Denmark
|Japan
|Ecuador
|France (2018 Champion)
|Germany
|Morocco
|Saudi Arabia
|Argentina
|Uruguay
|Serbia
|Ghana
|England
|Switzerland
|Poland
|*Playoff winner
|Spain
|United States
|South Korea
|*Playoff winner
|Portugal
|Croatia
|Tunisia
|*Playoff winner
As host, Qatar is honored with the No. 1 spot in Pot 1, regardless of their ranking.
The United States ranks No. 15 in the world at the time of the draw, placing them in Pot 2.
2022 FIFA World Cup Draw
The FIFA World Cup tournament begins with a group stage, consisting of 8 groups made up of 4 countries.
The day of the draw, a ball with a nation’s name will be removed from their pot at random, followed by a group labeled A through H, and finally, a position within the group.
Teams in Pot 1 will automatically be placed in position 1 when drawn into their respective groups.
For example, as host, Qatar will ceremoniously be the first team drawn and will be selected to Group A; position 1.
Each pot is emptied before moving on to the next pot, making it impossible for more than one team in each pot to be placed in the same group.
Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn into the same group, excluding Europe who enters 13 nations into the tournament. Meaning, the United States cannot be drawn into the same group with Mexico, Canada or Costa Rica (if they qualify via the playoff).
2018 World Cup Draw
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|Russia (Host)
|Spain
|Denmark
|Serbia
|Germany (2014 Champion)
|Peru
|Iceland
|Nigeria
|Brazil
|Switzerland
|Costa Rica
|Australia
|Portugal
|England
|Sweden
|Japan
|Argentina
|Colombia
|Tunisia
|Morocco
|Belgium
|Mexico
|Egypt
|Panama
|Poland
|Uruguay
|Senegal
|South Korea
|France
|Croatia
|Iran
|Saudi Arabia
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Russia
|Portugal
|France
|Argentina
|Saudi Arabia
|Spain
|Australia
|Iceland
|Egypt
|Morocco
|Peru
|Croatia
|Uruguay
|Iran
|Denmark
|Nigeria
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Brazil
|Germany
|Belgium
|Poland
|Switzerland
|Mexico
|Panama
|Senegal
|Costa Rica
|Sweden
|Tunisia
|Colombia
|Serbia
|South Korea
|England
|Japan
How to Watch
Friday’s draw will begin at 11 a.m. Central Time and will be broadcast on Telemundo and FS1. Major League Soccer will stream a watch-along show during the draw on the league’s official YouTube channel.