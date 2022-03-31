DOHA, Qatar — The United States men’s national team qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday and now await their group stage rivals.

Every four years, the world tunes in to see the best soccer players in the world represent their respective countries in the World Cup and for 29 nations, the hardest part is over.

Qualifying for the international tournament is a long, grueling process that plays out over several years, from the moment the previous tournament ends until months before the next tournament begins.

Tuesday marked the final match day for direct qualification to the World Cup, and on Friday, April 1, qualified nations will find out their group and opponents for the first round of the tournament.

The United States failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, but have returned for a chance to compete against the world’s best. Here’s a look at how the USMNT’s draw will work.

2022 FIFA World Cup Pots

The 32 teams are divided into four pots based on their FIFA Ranking among qualified teams.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Qatar (Host) Mexico Senegal Cameroon Brazil Netherlands Iran Canada Belgium Denmark Japan Ecuador France (2018 Champion) Germany Morocco Saudi Arabia Argentina Uruguay Serbia Ghana England Switzerland Poland *Playoff winner Spain United States South Korea *Playoff winner Portugal Croatia Tunisia *Playoff winner *Three playoff games will decide the remaining three spots in Pot 4

As host, Qatar is honored with the No. 1 spot in Pot 1, regardless of their ranking.

The United States ranks No. 15 in the world at the time of the draw, placing them in Pot 2.

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw

The FIFA World Cup tournament begins with a group stage, consisting of 8 groups made up of 4 countries.

The day of the draw, a ball with a nation’s name will be removed from their pot at random, followed by a group labeled A through H, and finally, a position within the group.

Teams in Pot 1 will automatically be placed in position 1 when drawn into their respective groups.

For example, as host, Qatar will ceremoniously be the first team drawn and will be selected to Group A; position 1.

Each pot is emptied before moving on to the next pot, making it impossible for more than one team in each pot to be placed in the same group.

Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn into the same group, excluding Europe who enters 13 nations into the tournament. Meaning, the United States cannot be drawn into the same group with Mexico, Canada or Costa Rica (if they qualify via the playoff).

2018 World Cup Draw

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Russia (Host) Spain Denmark Serbia Germany (2014 Champion) Peru Iceland Nigeria Brazil Switzerland Costa Rica Australia Portugal England Sweden Japan Argentina Colombia Tunisia Morocco Belgium Mexico Egypt Panama Poland Uruguay Senegal South Korea France Croatia Iran Saudi Arabia

Group A Group B Group C Group D Russia Portugal France Argentina Saudi Arabia Spain Australia Iceland Egypt Morocco Peru Croatia Uruguay Iran Denmark Nigeria

Group E Group F Group G Group H Brazil Germany Belgium Poland Switzerland Mexico Panama Senegal Costa Rica Sweden Tunisia Colombia Serbia South Korea England Japan

How to Watch

Friday’s draw will begin at 11 a.m. Central Time and will be broadcast on Telemundo and FS1. Major League Soccer will stream a watch-along show during the draw on the league’s official YouTube channel.