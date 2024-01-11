KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re headed to the Kansas City Chiefs game vs the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, you’re in for an absolutely frigid night.

If the latest forecast holds true, it could be one of the coldest Chiefs games in franchise history.

By kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday, FOX4 meteorologists are forecasting it will be in the single digits with a wind chill below zero.

But there are easy steps fans can take to stay warm.

What you can wear or bring

Medical professionals stress that fans should bundle up and wear multiple loose-fitting layers, covering all exposed skin for Saturday night’s game.

Hand/feet warmers can also be helpful, Dr. Kevin O’Rourke with University Health said.

Fans can also carry in blankets, without zippers or compartments, but fans must drape it over their shoulder while going through security.

Chiefs fans can also bring cardboard no larger than 3-feet-by-5-feet to stand on, creating a barrier between the cold concrete.

Portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries (both no larger than 6-inch by 3-inch by 1.5-inch) are also allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium to power heated apparel. Battery packs must be disconnected during security inspection.

See the full list of prohibited and permitted items at Arrowhead Stadium here.

Warming stations

The Chiefs also said they will have warming stations available inside and outside Arrowhead Stadium, which O’Rourke said can be an important resource.

“It can be as simple as getting out of the elements and finding a warm place to go at Arrowhead,” he said.

Here’s where fans can find them:

Outside: Near parking gates 3/4, 5 and 6; inside parking lots B, C, D, F and G; at the northwest corner of the Ford Tailgate District in parking lot M.

Inside: One at the bottom of each of the four Field Level spirals; near the Jim Bean (north) and Crown Royal (south) bars on the Upper Level; near the Red Zones on the east and west sides of the Upper Level.

The Season Ticket Member Kickoff Countdown tent, which is located on the Plaza Level near Gate G, will also turn into a warming zone at kickoff for all fans.

The Chiefs will also have hot chocolate available for sale at all Chiefs bars, Tailgater, Blaze and Sheridan’s locations on the Field and Upper Levels.

Fans that pledge to be a designated driver at one of the Fans First Booths will receive a coupon for a free cup of hot chocolate.

When to get help

With this arctic weather hitting Kansas City, hypothermia and frostbite are serious medical emergencies that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

A lengthy exposure to cold temperatures could lead to shivering, exhaustion, confusion and more symptoms.

O’Rourke said the biggest concern for Chiefs fans at the game is mental wellbeing. If someone seems confused or disoriented, get help.

“If you warm up your friend and they’re still confused, and they’re not making sense, they may need more active measures like coming to the hospital and letting us do some of the things we do here to warm you up,” he said.