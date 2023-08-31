KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas and the Texas Longhorns host the Rice Owls in Austin, Texas.

The games for the Kansas City market will be exclusively broadcast on WDAF FOX4, but since WDAF was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WDAF to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WDAF has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WDAF is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WDAF broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at electronics stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games.

WDAF’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.