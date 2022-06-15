KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Kansas City will learn its fate as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city.

Soccer fans around the world and the United States will tune in to a live broadcast of the announcement at 4 p.m. and here is how you can watch it.

KC Live! at the Power and Light District

The Kansas City Live Block will be packed with fans in red, white and blue for a watch party during the live stream.

Doors for the watch party open at 3:30 p.m. with food and drink options available for spectators.

Fans will have to exit at 5:30 p.m. to make way for people who will be attending Hot Country Nights starting at 6 p.m.

FIFA Live Stream

For fans looking to stay out of the heat or avoid large crowds, FIFA will be streaming the announcement live on their YouTube channel.

The stream is free and will go live from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. as all the winning host cities are announced.

Kansas City is one of 16 cities in the United States to host World Cup matches when the international tournament comes to North America.

With reports that Edmonton in Canada is out as an option, it is believed that 10 or 11 cities in the United States will be selected.

Atlanta

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Baltimore/Washington, DC

Experts believe cities like Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. are guaranteed to secure their spots as hosts, but Kansas City’s soccer culture could boost its chances.

If selected, Kansas City, along with the other host cities, will have 4 years to update stadiums, infrastructure and fan experiences ahead of 2026.