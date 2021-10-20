‘Huge soccer city’: USWNT forward Alex Morgan backs Kansas City’s bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Alex Morgan of the USA looks on prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of their match against Korea Republic at Children’s Mercy Park Thursday night, United States women’s national team forward Alex Morgan backed Kansas City’s bid campaign to be selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On the same day as their penultimate game of the year, the FIFA delegation will be in KC meeting with stakeholders and touring several venues and attending the match that evening.

“I think Kansas City is a huge soccer city,” Morgan said.

"I think Kansas City is a huge soccer city."@USWNT star @alexmorgan13 talks #SportingKC sellouts, @KCWoSo ambitions and the #KC2026 wallscape ahead of #USAvKOR in KC on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QTBWhsAegF — KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) October 20, 2021

Morgan is no stranger to Kansas City, having played here several times with the USWNT, as well as watching her husband play part of the 2015 MLS season for Sporting Kansas City in front of sold out crowds.

The fifth all-time leading goal-scorer for the USWNT most recently visited as part of the Orlando Pride as they took on KC NWSL during the regular season.

“Just outside of my window it says bring the World Cup to Kansas City and it’s the biggest poster that you can see in Kansas City,” Morgan said. “If that doesn’t say bring the world cup here, I don’t know what does. If that doesn’t say that this city is full of soccer fans, then I don’t know what does.”