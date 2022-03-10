KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Abaji and the Kansas Jayhawks put on a show during the first half of the Big 12 quarterfinals against West Virginia.

The game was frustrating for the Mountaineers and head coach Bob Huggins. Taz Sherman, a fifth-year senior, complained about a no-call, said something to an official and was hit with a technical foul.

Huggins responded, earning two technical fouls of his own, and was thrown out of the game with about 10 minutes left in the first half.

The Jayhawks were up 19-4 at that point.

KU’s Jalen Wilson stepped up to the line and made all six free throws.

Larry Harrison, a 15-year associate coach with West Virginia, assumed coaching duties for the team.

The Mountaineers beat the Kansas State Wildcats Wednesday night to advance in the Big 12 Tournament and play KU Thursday afternoon.

