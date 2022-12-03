KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Team USA’s World Cup run is over after they lost to the Netherlands on Saturday morning 3-1, but fans didn’t let the loss stop them from celebrating a great season.

Hundreds of excited soccer fans packed into the Power and Light District, despite the early start and cold weather.

“Kansas City is the place to be in the United States,” one fan said. “It’s the place to be to watch soccer.”

Despite Saturday’s loss, fans say they were happy to watch team USA leave it all on the field.

“I’m sad, but I’m happy that we’re here,” Michaela said.

“The boys played hard,” Cyrus said. “They did what they could. At least we made it this far.”

While it’s not the result they hoped for, fans have their sights set on 2026 when the World Cup will be held in Kansas City.

“Cannot wait, oh we’re all over it,” a group of fans said. “We’re going to be there. I’ll probably quit my job if I have to!”