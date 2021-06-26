Hundreds show up for inaugural Morris Letcher Basketball Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people stepped up this afternoon to help a partially paralyzed assistant fire chief.

“It’s been unbelievable how much support and just how many people he’s actually touched,” Toyea Letcher, Morris’ wife, said.

That was on full display Saturday in the Eisenhower Middle School gym in KCK for the first ever Morris Letcher Basketball Classic.

Chief Letcher suffered a stomach illness early last year.

His health continued to decline and now, the former sheriff’s deputy and current assistant fire chief is partially paralyzed.

Hundreds attended the game, with all the proceeds going to the Letcher family.

“When they first called me this morning to tell me how many people were showing up, I kind of got emotional, because a lot of people we haven’t seen in years.”

And maybe the best news of Saturday, she said doctors are amazed at the progress he’s made.

FOX4 showed you back in March when Cars for Heroes and the Deron Cherry Foundation gave Letcher a wheelchair accessible van.

We’re told his transportation was not going to be covered by insurance.