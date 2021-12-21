Hy-Vee celebrates ‘Day of 22’ honoring baseball legend Buck O’Neil with free cookies

FILE – Buck O’Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game Tuesday, July 18, 2006, in Kansas City, Kan. O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riede, File)

KANSAS CITY Mo. — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday that the Kansas City area stores will celebrate the “Day of 22”, honoring Negro Leagues Baseball legend John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil, Jr.

O’Neil was recently voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be officially inducted in July.

The celebration will start Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Kansas City-area Hy-Vee Stores,

Kansas City-area stores will offer free cookies adorned with the number 22 to honor and celebrate O’Neil on Dec. 22.

Customers can stop by any Kansas City Hy-Vee store to pick up their free cookie from the bakery while supplies last.

Hy-Vee and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will hold events leading to O’Neil’s induction on July 24, 2022.