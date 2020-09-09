Hybrid sunfish will battle with anglers this fall in Kansas City urban lakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four Kansas City area urban fishing lakes may be on the menu for anglers using light tackle this fall to hybrid sunfish. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks several area lakes with fist to give anglers a place close to home to fish.

This fall a surplus of hybrid sunfish produced at MDC’s Blind Pony Fish Hatchery will be stocked in four lakes, which also receive stockings of channel catfish.

“Hybrid sunfish are six inches long or longer,” Jake Colehour, MDC fisheries management biologist, said. “That’s a big size for a hard-fighting fish that knows ho to put a deep bend in a fishing rod. They also provide tasty fillets for dining.”

The lakes receiving the hybrid sunfish include: Troost Lake in Midtown Kansas City; Lakewood Lake at Penguin Park in Kansas City North; Lake of the Woods in Swope Park, and Pond 3 at Liberty’s Capital Federal Sports Complex.

To catch sunfish anglers may want to use a No. 4 or No. 6 size hood under a bobber. Worms and crickets are popular bait for the hybrids. Light tackle anglers can use those baits but also try small jigs or in-line spinner lures. A flyrod with small lures may also be a way to catch the aggressive feeding hybrid sunfish.

The daily limit is 20 hybrid sunfish at Troost Lake, Lake of the Woods, and Lakewood Lake in Kansas City Parks. The daily limit is 10 hybrid sunfish at Capital Federal sports Complex in Liberty.

All anglers must have required fishing permits unless they are exempt.

