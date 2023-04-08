KANSAS CITY, Ks. — They’re not always known for athletic achievement at Wyandotte High School.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-2) soccer program wants to change that, since they’re working toward a Meadowlark Conference Championship.

It’s nearly a tale of two teams at Wyandotte, which won its opening pair of matches this season by a 16-1 margin. Forward Nir Darjee drives the Lady Dawgs determination, ripping nine goals in those two matches, sending Wyandotte to a top-five ranking in Class 6A last week. Wyandotte has since evened its record with back-to-back losses.

John Fields, Wyandotte’s first-year coach, is encouraged by his young club’s big beginning. WHS athletes and teams don’t always get noticed for their achievements. Fields said a number of his players have never played organized soccer, while others, including Darjee, can really bring the heat.

“It means a lot to these girls to have something to take pride in. Having a nice start is something they can build on,” Fields said. “We’re starting out the season hot. It’s a way for them to feel something good about themselves.”

“I like that we’re encouraged to keep going in games and working together and actually turning into a family,” Darjee said.

“When the girls on the bench, they’re screaming for us, and telling us to go for it. They don’t stop screaming. They keep going,” Wyandotte Midfielder Isabel Javier elated.

The Dotte may get overlooked, but this program is capable. It was just four seasons ago when Wyandotte High School won its second Meadowlark League championship, and went to the second round of the regional playoffs that year. This year’s club may be young, but they believe they can be that good.

Wyandotte’s season continues on Tuesday evening when the Lady Dawgs host J-C. Harmon (1–4.)