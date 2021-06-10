‘I’m good:’ Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shows up at mini-camp using a cane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid surprised everyone Thursday morning when he showed up at the team’s mini-camp using a cane.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz tweeted video of Big Red using the cane as he interacted with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other players during practice.

May need an injury report from Andy Reid on Andy Reid. Hoping Big Red is okay! #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/8ynEeuJa4O — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 10, 2021

When asked about it after practice, Coach Reid didn’t elaborate much.

“I’m good. I hit 60 and things started aching, but I’m good,” Reid said.

The head coach seemed much more excited to talk about the team and what he’s seen during mini-camp than his ailment.

Reid did have a knee replacement in 2015. After the 2015-2016 season, Reid said the knee had to be removed and replaced because of an infection.