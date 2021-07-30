New owner Patrick Mahomes expects ‘rivalry’ when Sporting KC plays Clark Hunt’s FC Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs’ star quarterback. He’s also the newest member of Sporting KC’s ownership group.

As chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt is Mahomes’ boss. He’s also the chairman of Hunt Sports Group which owns FC Dallas.

The two teams meet Saturday evening in Dallas. They’ll play again August 14 at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, a group of local businessman who bought it in 2006 from Lamar Hunt and the Hunt Sports Group.

Right now Mahomes said he’s focused on football, but acknowledged that won’t always be the case when it comes to Sporting KC and Hunt.

“We’ll kind of have a friendly little rivalry in that sense, but at the same time, I mean he’s, he’s a great owner and Clark he’s great guy, so won’t be more than more than a friendly little rivalry,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he decided to invest in Sporting KC after learning now the ownership runs the business, and because of his love for the sport.

“My love of soccer started with Brittany. I really wanted to be a part of it, and she had the NWSL team. That’s her thing, and I wanted to do my own thing in a sense,” Mahomes said. “And then always support the Kansas City community. And it’s such a big part of the Kansas City community with the soccer community that we have here, so being a part of that was something special.”

Mahomes is also part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.