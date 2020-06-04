Indianapolis Motor Speedway July 4 weekend races will be run without fans

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The upcoming Fourth of July race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be run without fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IMS officials announced on Thursday.

Stage 5 of Indiana’s reopening plan allows for sporting venues to host public events with social distancing and is scheduled to begin July 4 in most counties. However, Marion County – home to Indianapolis, recently entered Stage 3 of the road map 10 days after most counties.

“While we certainly worked diligently to run our events with spectators, we reached a point where we needed to make a final decision because the race weekend is less that a month away,” Penske Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Today it’s not possible to be confident that Indianapolis will be at Stage 5 of the state’s reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend.”

Fans who have purchased reserved seats or general admission tickets to the GMR Grand Prix, Pennzoil 150 or Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records will have the option for a credit to future IMS events, including the 2020 Indianapolis 500. IMS will contact these fans directly.