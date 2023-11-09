KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Isaac Dulgarian is picking a tough profession but so far it’s working.

A champion wrestler at Olathe North, a collegiate All-American, he always knew he wanted to be in MMA. So he’s taking the long road. Five fights in the Fighting Alliance Championship and then a UFC debut a few months ago ..

“I didn’t want to work a 9 to 5 like anybody else. I wanted to do my own thing, and do what I wanted, whenever I wanted. So that’s why I picked fighting,” he said.

Needless to say, it went well. So well he wants more.

“I don’t really take a day off and my work ethic is better than everyone else’s. I’m not a special talent, I’m not the strongest the fastest, but I do work my butt off,” he said.

There’s a couple levels to his dedication. One, he’ll train in Kansas City, he’ll train in Colorado and his home base is his RV.

“It’s almost like a nomad, rugged lifestyle, I’m constantly traveling, constantly on the move, but the cool thing is I can change where my house is wherever I want.”

Another level of dedication, his wife. She’s expecting with their first child but she’s in his corner, literally, in his corner.

“She’s a fighter as well, she’s one of my biggest supporters, she was in my corner at my UFC debut, so that was an awesome experience. She doesn’t get real nervous, she’s one of my biggest hype men,” he said.

So with the support and the effort, Dulgarian hopes this is only the start of a successful career in a tough business. But, without too many KC representative on the biggest MMA stage, he carries the city with him.

“I want to be one of the best in the world and I want to carry Kansas City with me.”