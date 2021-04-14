‘It’s amazing’: 15 student-athletes from Lee’s Summit West sign to play sports in college

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Fifteen student-athletes at Lee’s Summit West High School signed their National Letters of Intent in front of friends, family, coaches and teammates Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the school year, it’s a moment some weren’t sure would happen.

“It’s amazing. All these people mean the world to me,” Taylor Abercrombie, who signed to play baseball at Judson University said. “They’ve helped me along through every step of the journey, especially through this past year,”

The pandemic made the recruiting process more challenging for some student-athletes, especially for the ones who compete in spring sports.

“It was hard because we didn’t have a season last year. So I was really basing a lot of my records off of my sophomore year performances,” Missouri Southern Track and Field signee, Jazmine Knight said.

Abercrombie agreed with Knight about the recruiting challenges.

“Instead of going to camps and being seen in person, I had to send emails, send video, things like that, to get recruited that way,” Abercrombie said.

With one of the most special days in their young athletic careers behind them, the student-athletes can now focus on finishing their seasons strong.

“I’m definitely taking this high school season, the final one that we’re into compete and get ready for my freshman college season, which hopefully I’ll be able to play a lot in. I definitely feel like the goal for my teammates is to win state,” Washington University soccer signee Olivia Foster said.

Full list of Lee’s Summit West Signees:

Abercrombie, Taylor Judson University Baseball Blakemore, Jordan Ottawa University Baseball Duncan, Tessa Midland University Lacrosse Foster, Olivia Washington University (St Louis) Soccer Jordan, Luke William Jewell College Basketball Kirkpartrick, Karadan Kansas State University Rowing Knight, Jazmine Missouri Southern State University Track and Field MacKenzie, Abby North Central College Lacrosse Mann, Walker John Wood Community College Baseball McDaniel, Keaghan State Fair Community College Baseball Myers, Zachary Evangel University Football Pietig, Morgan Simpson College Basketball Rains, Braden Ottawa University Football Shelton, Ashley Midland University Lacrosse Stoker, Hogan Austin Peay State University Tennis

