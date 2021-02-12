J.J. Watt and Texans mutually part ways

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) looks on before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watt and the Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, FIle)

HOUSTON — Three time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a video posted to the defensive end’s twitter account.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Watt has been rumored to be unhappy with the organization and went viral with his last press conference of the season where he discussed the culture of the team.

Injuries have plagued much of Watt’s career, but his defensive production has remained consistent.

He is coming off a 5 sack season, which is his lowest mark of any season in which he played all 16 games.

His long list of accolades includes joining the “100 Sack Club” after recording his 100th career sack in 2020.

Watt has been recognized for his work off the field in the community after Hurricane Harvey hit the state of Texas and his foundation, The J.J. Watt Foundation, raised $37 million for hurricane relief. The effort earned him the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The Houston Texans are coming off a 4-12 season after reaching the divisional round of the playoffs in the 2019 season.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson submitted a trade request to the club in January.