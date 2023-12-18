KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County residents could vote in April on a 3/8th-cent sales tax for Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs stadium projects. But only if county legislators can get a question on the ballot in time.

The Jackson County Legislature discussed a proposal Monday morning to add a sales tax question to the ballot, but legislators didn’t take any action. Instead, the proposal was held for a future meeting.

Voters passed the current 3/8th-cent sales tax in 2006, but it expires in 2031. If approved, the new sales tax would extend for another 40 years, through 2071.

The revenue collected from the tax, if voters approve, would help fund stadium projects for both the Chiefs and the Royals. That includes the Royals building a new $2 billion ballpark district in the East Village if they select the downtown site.

But the Royals are also considering a stadium site in Clay County. The team missed its original, self-imposed deadline to announce their new stadium location, and they haven’t released a new timeline for an announcement yet.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have previously said their priority is to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

And although there haven’t been any direct comments from the team, some legislators are concerned the Chiefs could explore building a new stadium in Kansas if the sales tax isn’t approved.

Even if county lawmakers pass the sales tax ballot question at a future meeting, they would still need County Executive Frank White’s approval.

Some are concerned White will veto the current proposal. Legislators would then have to override a veto, which requires more votes than a simple majority.

The Jackson County Legislature is set to meet again Dec. 29. The deadline to get a question on the April 2024 ballot is mid-January.