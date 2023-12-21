KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee has come out with a new version of the stadium tax ordinance he proposed earlier this week.

This second version is “contingent upon the Chiefs and Royals agreeing to enter into lease agreements, development agreements and one or more community benefits agreements acceptable to the county, subject to plans of development, improvement and construction of Arrowhead Stadium and a new Kauffman stadium at a location in Jackson County acceptable to the county.”

That language was not in McGee’s original ordinance he proposed on Dec. 18. The original proposal was held and didn’t pass that day.

Stand Up KC, a group of fast food and retail workers in the city, was not in support of the original ordinance.

“We’ve met with John Sherman and the Royals, and they say, ‘Well, we’re waiting until we pick a site,’ or ‘We’ve got to get this aligned first,'” Stand Up KC Leader Terrence Wise told reporters after Monday’s meeting. “Regardless of where they build the new stadium, we can reach a strong community benefits agreement that is in writing.”

Wise also added he was happy with the amendments that will likely be discussed at the meeting Dec. 29.

“But mostly, we’re worried about having a seat to negotiate this,” he said. “We don’t need our elected leaders and legislators to negotiate the CBA for us. We need folks that were in this coalition out here today to be at the table to talk about what a strong CBA looks like.”

Wise wants the Kansas City Royals’ new stadium to be union-built. He wants the people who work in it to have an opportunity to join a union, and he wants affordable housing to be included in this project for every person that’s displaced where the new stadium’s built.

It’s not the first time Wise has brought up what Stand Up KC members want.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are speaking out as Jackson County leaders start to consider an ordinance that would ask residents to vote on a 3/8th-cent sales tax for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects for another 40 years.

“This is consistent with our stated goal of being on the April ballot, which will provide Jackson County residents the opportunity to vote on an extension of the existing sales tax that supports both the Chiefs and the Royals. We look forward to working with the County to get this ballot measure approved,” a statement from the Chiefs said.

The Royals plan to build a new $2 billion ballpark district, either in the East Village of downtown Kansas City or in North Kansas City of Clay County.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have previously said their priority is to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

“The reality that we could lose them is imminent if we don’t act or do something,” Democratic Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca told reporters Monday.

“So it provides us with what we figure out, whether that’s a community benefits agreement, the location, all of that stuff should be on the table for discussion, and the public should know about these things.”

Abarca also brought up the possibility that Democratic County Executive Frank White could veto an ordinance the legislature passes.

When asked about this Thursday, White’s spokesperson Marshanna Smith said White’s remarks haven’t changed since Monday right after the legislative meeting.

“Well, I kind of hate to say what I would do and what I won’t do,” White said that day when FOX4 asked if he would have vetoed the ordinance McGee put on the agenda.

“I don’t really want to put all my cards on the table, but my goal is to get a lease agreement and a community benefits agreement that’s going to be great for the taxpayers and all involved.”

White was also asked what the chances are that Jackson County residents will vote on a sales tax for the Chiefs’ and the Royals’ stadiums in April 2024.

“Well, I can’t give you percentages,” White responded. “It all just boils down on how fast the teams and the administration get together in the meetings. I think that’s the timeline really. They know what the timeline is. We know what it is, and so we’re going to try to meet them.”

Abarca said to prepare for a potential White veto, the county legislature would have to pass a stadiums ordinance by about Jan. 8. The deadline to get this issue on the April 2024 ballot is Jan. 23.