KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DT Jarran Reed has signed with the Packers according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Reed spent one season with the Chiefs where he started every game. He finished the season with 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 2.5 forced fumbles.

Reed started out his career with Seahawks before coming to Kansas City on a one year deal.

