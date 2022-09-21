KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the latest edition of the popular soccer video game FIFA 23, players will now see a familiar face while they play career mode.

AFC Richmond and manager Ted Lasso from the Emmy Award-winning TV show “Ted Lasso” will now be playable and usable in the game set to release on September 30.

Lasso is played by Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis and will available as a playable manager in Career Mode.

AFC Richmond will be a playable club on Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. Fans of the show will also get to step inside The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road home stadium across game modes.

For FIFA Ultimate Team players, AFC Richmond kits, TIFOs and other customization items will be available for their FUT clubs, as well as the ability to select Ted Lasso or Coach Bears as managers.