Jason Sudeikis throws out first pitch at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis was dressed in blue and white, but he wasn’t cheering for the Royals Friday afternoon.

Sudeikis wore a blue Chicago Cubs hat and white pinstripe jersey when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals-Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Major League Baseball tweeted pictures of Sudeikis on the pitcher’s mound.

Ted Lasso both pitches and plays darts left handed. pic.twitter.com/GNeNlfeote — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2021

The first pitch was to mark the second season of “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis’ hit show on Apple TV. Season 2 starts streaming July 23.