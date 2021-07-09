Jason Sudeikis throws out first pitch at Wrigley Field

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Nick Mohammed, from left, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt in “Ted Lasso.” The cast is nominated for a SAG Award for best ensemble in a comedy series. (Apple TV Plus via AP)

CHICAGO — Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis was dressed in blue and white, but he wasn’t cheering for the Royals Friday afternoon.

Sudeikis wore a blue Chicago Cubs hat and white pinstripe jersey when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals-Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Major League Baseball tweeted pictures of Sudeikis on the pitcher’s mound.

The first pitch was to mark the second season of “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis’ hit show on Apple TV. Season 2 starts streaming July 23.

