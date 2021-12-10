Former Kansas City A’s pitcher Chuck Dobson dies at 77

Pitcher Chuck Dobson of the Kansas City Athletics is shown at spring training camp in Bradenton, Fla., in March 1965. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Jayhawk and Kansas City Athletics pitcher Chuck Dobson died on Nov. 30, 2021 at his home in Kansas City. He was 77 years old.

Dobson was a right-handed pitcher at KU for one season in 1964. He was an All-Big Eight First Team selection and posted a 6-2 record and a 1.44 ERA.

That same year, Dobson represented the United States in at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

When he returned, Dobson signed a contract with the then-Kansas City Athletics and made his Major League debut on April 19, 1966, earning a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Dobson spent nine seasons pitching in the Majors, including an appearance in the 1973 World Series, which the Oakland A’s would go on to win.

His best year was in 1970, when he led the league in starts (40) and shutouts (5) and won a career-high 16 games.

Early in his professional career, Dobson became roommates with Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. They were one of the first white and Black roommate duos during a critical time in modern American history.

A visitation for Dobson will be held Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McGilley Midtown Chapel in Kansas City, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m.