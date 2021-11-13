Jayhawks football defeats Texas in OT for first win in Austin EVER

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks run out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The last time the Kansas Jayhawks beat the Texas Longhorns in football was an overtime win in Lawrence in 2016.

They have also only beaten the Longhorns three times in the 19 game history of their meetings.

But on the 20th meeting of these programs, the Jayhawks came out early with a 35 point first half that fueled them to a 57-56 overtime win over the Longhorns: their 4th game over the Longhorns and the first win ever in Austin.

The Jayhawks lept out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Longhorns tied it at 14 midway through the second thanks to TD passes from both of their QBs Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

With less than three minutes left in the first half, QB Jalon Daniels runs for a TD and throws another TD to RB Devin Neal after a fumble by Card on the Texas 23 yard line.

A pick-six by DB Jacobee Bryant made the game 35-14 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Longhorns went on a 21-7 run anchored by Thompson, RB Bijan Robinson, and a blocked punt late in the third quarter that led to Texas only being down by 7 at the top of the fourth.

In the second drive of the fourth quarter, a 9 play 73-yard drive was capped with a WR Kwamie Lassiter II touchdown catch from Daniels to make it 49-35.

On the next drive, Texas took almost four minutes on an 11 play, 91-yard drive to bring it within one touchdown with less than five minutes to go.

After a failed 4th down conversion on Kansas’ 49-yard line, Thompson throws an interception to freshman DB O.J. Burroughs in the endzone with 1:10 to go in the game.

After Texas received the ball with 44 seconds left, Thompson hits Cade Brewer for a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game with 22 seconds left and send it to overtime.

In the first OT, Texas scored on the third play with an 8-yard pass from Thompson to WR Marcus Washington to make the score 56-49.

With a penalty that helped the Jayhawks get within half the distance of the endzone, Daniels converts a 3rd and 7 to get to the 4-yard line.

RB Devin Neal punched it in from there.

On the 2 point conversion, Daniels finds FB Jared Casey for the game-winning score to win 57-56.

Daniels finished the game with 202 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, 3 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD.

Neal finishes with 143 rushing yards on 24 carries and 3 TDs.

Thompson goes 30 for 43 for 358 yards, 6 TDs and 1 INT.

Longhorns leading WR Xavier Worthy was targeted more than 20 times, caught 14 passes for 152 yards and 3 TDs.

This is first-year Kansas HC Lance Leipold’s first win in the Big 12 and his first win against a Power 5 team with the Jayhawks.

This is the Jayhawks’ first Big 12 road win since 2008.

They are now 2-8 overall and last place in the Big 12 with a 1-6 record.