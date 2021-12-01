Jayhawks volleyball gearing up for first NCAA tournament since 2017

LAWRENCE, KS – November 19, 2021 – right side/outside hitter Anezka Szabo #8 of the Kansas Jayhawks and middle blocker Rachel Langs #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks at the Horejsi Family Athletics Center in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the 10th time in program history and the first time in four years, the Kansas Jayhawks are going to the big dance in volleyball.

Kansas will face 19th ranked Oregon in Omaha, Nebraska, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The Jayhawks are going into the tournament on a four-match winning streak, having swept the last two regular-season series.

Kansas had four players receive All-Big 12 recognitions on Tuesday: St. Thomas Aquinas’s Caroline Bien, Jenny Mosser, Caroline Crawford and Camryn Turner.

Bien (295 kills, 256 digs, 31 blocks) was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year along with earning a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team and Rookie Team.

Mosser (293 kills, 252 digs, 47 blocks) and Crawford (227 kills, 117 blocks) were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team while freshman Camryn Turner (503 assists, 189 digs) secured a spot on the All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Kansas finished the regular season 16-11 overall and 8-8 in Big 12 play.

Kansas also had two weekly Big 12 recognitions on Tuesday. Crawford was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Davis earned the Rookie of the Week title.

The Jayhawks finished tied for third in the 2021 Big 12 standings along with West Virginia and Iowa State. Texas won the Big 12 at 15-1, followed by Baylor at 14-2.

No. 19 Oregon has an overall record of 22-8 and finished 13-7 in Pac 12 play. The Ducks finished fourth in the Pac 12.

First serve is Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

The winner of the Kansas/Oregon matchup will move on to the second round of the tournament and face the winner of the Ole Miss/Creighton match.

Ole Miss and Creighton play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2,, and the winners will play Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in the D.J. Sokol Arena.