Kansas-Colorado basketball game canceled due to COVID concerns

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball has canceled its game against Colorado scheduled for Tuesday.

KU was scheduled to play Colorado in Boulder on Tuesday night. The team announced the cancellation less than two hours before the game was scheduled to tipoff.

Kansas Athletics said the game will not be rescheduled.

“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a news release.

“While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

Kansas’ next basketball game is scheduled for Dec. 29 against Harvard.