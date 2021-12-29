Kansas men’s basketball has replacement opponent for New Year’s Day

Jayhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host George Mason Patriots on New Year’s Day after COVID-19 postponed another game.

The matchup against George Mason is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

The game was added after Kansas’ game against TCU was postponed due to COVID-19 within the TCU program.

Kansas last played on Dec. 18 with an 80-72 home win against Stephen F. Austin.

Kansas men’s basketball will host Nevada on Wednesday night. The Kansas-Nevada game was scheduled after Harvard canceled the contest because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests.

 Ticketing

  • Single-game tickets must be purchased specifically for the George Mason contest and will not be added to current season ticket holder accounts.
  • An exclusive presale will be held from 1 p.m. today until noon tomorrow for season ticket holders to purchase tickets for the George Mason contest.
  • The public ticket on-sale will begin Thursday, Dec. 30 at noon (CT). Fans may purchase tickets online at www.kuathletics.com/tickets.
  • Ticket pricing for the George Mason game:
    • Tiers 1-5: $25
    • Tiers 6-8: $20
    • General Admission: $15
  • KU students who redeemed tickets for the original TCU contest will have the George Mason game automatically added to their account.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first