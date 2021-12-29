Kansas men’s basketball has replacement opponent for New Year’s Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host George Mason Patriots on New Year’s Day after COVID-19 postponed another game.
The matchup against George Mason is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
The game was added after Kansas’ game against TCU was postponed due to COVID-19 within the TCU program.
Kansas last played on Dec. 18 with an 80-72 home win against Stephen F. Austin.
Kansas men’s basketball will host Nevada on Wednesday night. The Kansas-Nevada game was scheduled after Harvard canceled the contest because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests.
Ticketing
- Single-game tickets must be purchased specifically for the George Mason contest and will not be added to current season ticket holder accounts.
- An exclusive presale will be held from 1 p.m. today until noon tomorrow for season ticket holders to purchase tickets for the George Mason contest.
- The public ticket on-sale will begin Thursday, Dec. 30 at noon (CT). Fans may purchase tickets online at www.kuathletics.com/tickets.
- Ticket pricing for the George Mason game:
- Tiers 1-5: $25
- Tiers 6-8: $20
- General Admission: $15
- KU students who redeemed tickets for the original TCU contest will have the George Mason game automatically added to their account.