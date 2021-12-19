KU basketball fends off Stephen F. Austin in Saturday night thriller

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – DECEMBER 18: Latrell Jossell #10 of the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks lays the ball up against Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on December 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A late three-pointer by Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin was the dagger in the Jayhawks win over Stephen F. Austin.

Martin hit the three with 24 seconds left to make the score 76-70; he had 15 points in the game.

Blue Valley Northwest alum Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 21 points (8-12, 1-3 from three). He was joined in double-figures by senior Ochai Agbaji (18 points), senior Remy Martin (15 points), and Jalen Wilson (10 points).

The Lumberjacks held the game close all night with a 38-31 halftime deficit and only down by one with 3:46 left in the game.

Kansas has won five games in a row and is now 9-1 overall. They will be on the road to Colorado on Tuesday, December 21.

They return home on Wednesday, December 29 to face Harvard.