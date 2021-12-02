KU volleyball sweeps Oregon, advances to second round of NCAA tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks set the pace all match long in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament against the Oregon Ducks who were in the Sweet Sixteen in last year’s tournament.

KU defeats Oregon in three sets 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22.

Caroline Crawford (12 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces) and Caroline Bien (13 kills, 9 digs) led the charge where the Jayhawks took much advantage of Oregon errors.

Courtesy: KU Athletics

Senior Outside Hitter Jenny Mosser also contributed with 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks assists. All-Big 12 Rookie Setter Camryn Turner facilitated 30 assists.

Oregon had a .068 hitting percentage in the first set and more than 20 errors.

Kansas will play the winner out of Ole Miss and Creighton. The winners will play Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in the D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.