Star KU volleyball player Caroline Crawford hits transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Jayhawks middle blocker Caroline Crawford is in the transfer portal.

The sophomore from Lansing, Kansas led the Jayhawks in blocks and was third on the Jayhawks roster this season in kills.

Crawford is also a two-time AVCA All-Midwest Region honorable mention and was named Second Team All-Big 12 this season.

As a freshman, she was a three-time Big 12 Rookie of the Week, while also being First Team All-Big 12 and to the All-Big 12 rookie team.

Crawford was one of the sole drivers behind KU’s Sweet Sixteen run in the 2021 season.

She has two years of eligibility left.

