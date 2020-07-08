Jimmie Johnson is cleared to return to racing

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, climbs into his car during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTE, NC – Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared by doctors to return to competition. He will be behind the wheel of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet this coming weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Johnson tested positive last Friday and was not with the team at Indianapolis, the first race he has missed in his Cup Series career. Johnson was tested on Monday and Tuesday this week and both tests came back negative. His doctor cleared him on Tuesday evening, in accordance with NASCAR guidelines. He never experienced symptoms.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

Following Johnson’s diagnosis, four Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested for COVID-19 and the results for all four were negative.