Jimmie Johnson partnering with Chip Ganassi for IndyCar deal

CONCORD, N.C. – Chip Ganassi Racing announced on Wednesday a partnership with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson that will see the 83-time winner officially explore the possibility of racing a full road and street course schedule in the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2021 and 2022 racing seasons.
Johnson tested with Ganassi Racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in July of this year, fulfilling a childhood dream of driving an Indy car.
“When I tested Chip’s Indy car earlier in the year, it only lit the fire more. I found that I wanted to do it more than ever before,” Johnson said. “The goal is to run the full road and street program and today is a very important first step in accomplishing that goal.”
“It is always difficult to find great drivers but for them to be great guys too makes it even that much more challenging.” Chip Ganassi said. “To pair Jimmie with the likes of Scott Dixon is quite an opportunity.”
If Johnson were to become a teammate of five-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion Scott Dixon, the duo would enter next season with a combined 12 championships and 133 wins across the NASCAR Cup Series and the NTT IndyCar series.