Jimmie Johnson partnering with Chip Ganassi for IndyCar deal

FILE – In this image provided by Jimmie Johnson Racing II, Inc., seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson poses with an IndyCar during testing with Chip Ganassi Racing on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. Jimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team. The seven-time NASCAR champion will work with the Ganassi organization to finalize sponsorship on a two-year program for Johnson to run the road and street course races on IndyCar’s schedule. If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. (Jimmie Johnson Racing II, Inc. via AP, File)

CONCORD, N.C. – Chip Ganassi Racing announced on Wednesday a partnership with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson that will see the 83-time winner officially explore the possibility of racing a full road and street course schedule in the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2021 and 2022 racing seasons.

Johnson tested with Ganassi Racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in July of this year, fulfilling a childhood dream of driving an Indy car.

“When I tested Chip’s Indy car earlier in the year, it only lit the fire more. I found that I wanted to do it more than ever before,” Johnson said. “The goal is to run the full road and street program and today is a very important first step in accomplishing that goal.”

“It is always difficult to find great drivers but for them to be great guys too makes it even that much more challenging.” Chip Ganassi said. “To pair Jimmie with the likes of Scott Dixon is quite an opportunity.”

If Johnson were to become a teammate of five-time NTT IndyCar Series Champion Scott Dixon, the duo would enter next season with a combined 12 championships and 133 wins across the NASCAR Cup Series and the NTT IndyCar series.

I will be soaking up the next nine weeks of my full time @NASCAR career. I’m sad to see it coming to an end but I’m excited to announce a future partnership with @CGRTeams in @IndyCar. pic.twitter.com/Y4VdVN0UP1 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 9, 2020