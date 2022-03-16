BRISTOL, Conn. — Veteran sports announcer Joe Buck and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman are taking their talents to Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Buck and Aikman have shared a booth for 20 years and will tie the late-John Madden and Pat Summerall as the longest paired announcers in NFL history.

“When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL,” Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, said.

Buck’s father, Jack, was an announcer for Monday Night Football with legendary Kansas City Chiefs coach Hank Stram.

“Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience,” Buck said. “To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us.”

Following Aikman’s Hall of Fame career, he began his television career as a color commentator. A year later he joined Buck in the booth as the lead announcer grouping.

“As a kid in California, the voices of Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, and my mom’s personal favorite, Don Meredith, echoed throughout our living room each week,” Aikman said. “Joe and I are humbled to be part of that same tradition that has existed for more than 50 years across generations of football fans.”

The duo will debut on September 12 with the NFL game schedule pending release in May.