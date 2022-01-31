OAKLAND, Calif. — The Madden Family has announced plans to hold a public memorial celebrating John Madden’s life.

The memorial will take place on Monday, February 14, 2022, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. PST. The NFL said it’s fitting that Madden will be honored on a Monday night at the Coliseum. The stadium is the former home of the Oakland Raiders, the team Madden coached for a decade.

Tickets to the memorial will go on sale through Ticketmaster later this week. The Madden Family said proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Madden Charities. The John Madden Foundation works to provide educational opportunities for children in the Oakland area.

Madden died last month at the age of 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not release a cause.

He started his three-decade broadcasting career at CBS after leaving coaching in great part because of his fear of flying. He and Pat Summerall became the network’s top announcing duo. Madden then helped give Fox credibility as a major network when he moved there in 1994, and went on to call prime-time games at ABC and NBC before retiring following Pittsburgh’s thrilling 27-23 win over Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.

He also won 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality, and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979-2009.