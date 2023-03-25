OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County city has an obsession with pickleball, according to a new ranking.

Betting and online casino guide website, Offers.bet, says Overland Park is the top pickleball-obsessed city in the country.

The game started becoming wildly popular during the pandemic. Offers.bet said 83% of current pickleball players started playing in 2020 or later. They say it’s easy to learn, fun to play, and it’s affordable.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes even is a part owner in a Major League Pickleball franchise.

While the popularity of pickleball is skyrocketing, one of the problems is that there aren’t enough courts, even with public courts and the opening of businesses like SERV and Chicken ‘n Pickle.

Some fans have turned to playing pickleball on tennis courts, and have even added courts to their yards. That doesn’t always go over well with neighbors because of the noise pickleball makes.

Offers.bet surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to get feedback about pickleball for the analysis. They also analyzed the Google search volume of 921 terms related to pickleball, including “pickleball courts near me” during the period between January 2020 to January 2023 to come up with the results of the analysis.

