AUSTIN — Following a first round defeat to Gregory Rodrigues during UFC Fight Night, Kansas City native Julian Marquez posted screenshots of disrespectful messages from a less-than-happy fan who had bet money on him to win.

Marquez, also known as “The Cuban Missile Crisis”, represents Glory MMA out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“This is part of being a fighter. This kid lost money betting on me and is super upset,” Marquez tweeted alongside the screenshots and a laughing emoji.

After posting more screenshots over his social media platforms, the upset fan writes that he and his family have started receiving death threats from Marquez’s fans.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. I just simply sent a screenshot of how disrespectful fans were to athletes. I’ll share this to make sure they know how you’re feeling. I got your back,” Marquez responded.

The disgruntled fan was not thrilled with the idea and seemed flustered by the situation that was unfolding. He finally apologized, but Marquez wasn’t finished.

“Sucks man, probably doesn’t feel good when people you don’t know say disrespectful things. I get it man, I’ll make sure it stops with this next post. I got you,” he responded.

The caption included with the screenshots read: “Can you guys please stop sending threats to Tyler. He obviously didn’t mean it.”