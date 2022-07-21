KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For three years, the Kansas City Pioneers have been making their mark on the esports world and representing the city on a global scale.

On July 21, 2022, the day of their third anniversary, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas declared it Kansas City Pioneers Day.

Courtesy Kansas City Pioneers

“It’s a really big deal for us to get that nod from the city form the mayor acknowledging all the work that we’ve done,” Sam Kulikov, chief marketing officer for the Pioneers, said. “Acknowledging us as a mainstay and really celebrating what we’ve done over the last three years and continuing to celebrate that and the power of esports.”

For the Pioneers, the proclamation declares three things for the community:

Esports is important

The Pioneers are serious

The community is part of the organization’s DNA

“Our goal isn’t to just keep growing and getting clouted up and that’s all that matters,” Kulikov said. “That’s why we’re so focused on community, because we know that with hard work, we’re going to keep growing. So if we’re going to keep growing, we need to keep bringing Kansas City with us.”

To celebrate their new day, the Pioneers will host a Rocket League tournament on Saturday, July 23, with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, a continuation of a partnership launched last year.

“This is a continuation of our programming with the Boys and Girls Club that focuses on equity and access and providing equal opportunity to folks here in Kansas City,” Kulikov said. “I think that is a perfect way for us to celebrate our new day because it’s really at our core of who we are. We love our community, we love Kansas City. We love making a difference and making an impact.”

In October, the Pioneers and Boys and Girls Club opened an esports lounge at the Bredienthal Unit, giving youth in Kansas City access to gaming and streaming equipment to introduce them into the esports industry.

“We are doing our damnedest every single day to continue to break down those barriers and make this industry not only accessible to diverse groups,” Kulikov said, “But more specifically, make esports more equitable here in Kansas City.”

To keep up to date with all the events and giveaways from the Pioneers, you can visit them online and on their social media channels or subscribe to their new newsletter.